Jobs: Northern Waters Inc., in Edmonds
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Northern Waters, Inc. is a contractor for landscape irrigation, landscape lighting, and pumping systems. We maintain, repair, and install these systems. We have been in business in the Northwest for over 40 years.
Office Manager Apprentice
We are looking for the right person to join us in our small yet busy office, as the Office Manager. You will be trained in all aspects of managing the office over the course of several months, in preparation of managing the office. We need someone who is interested in making a long term commitment. You must be reliable, hardworking, and have a good sense of humor. You possess strong people skills, attention to detail, and the ability to get things done! Multi-tasking is second nature and being busy is the best way to spend your day. You demonstrate a strong work ethic (integrity, responsibility, quality, discipline, teamwork).
Qualified candidates should possess the following skills:
- Excellent typing and organization skills and a strong ability to multitask.
- Excellent verbal communication and proficiency with Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- Keen computer knowledge.
As Office Manager, you will oversee all aspects of the general office operations, making sure the different duties are being accomplished in an efficient and timely manner. You will work directly with the owners of the company, coordinating workloads and maintaining accountability, both in the office and for the technicians in the field. You will work diligently to make sure daily tasks are completed, and be part of the team to get things done.
Salary DOE / $20.00 to $23.00 per hour to start PLUS Benefits: Personal Leave, Medical Insurance, and Retirement Plan. Full-time, long-term employment. *Drug test and background report required.
Senior Irrigation Service Technician (Edmonds) - full time
Compensation: DOE $20.00 to $28.00 per hour with benefit package offered
Northern Waters Inc., an Irrigation, Landscape Lighting, and Pump contractor, is seeking a highly motivated, self-starter to join our team of Service Technicians.
Responsibilities include:
The ideal candidate should be able to use wire locators, ohm meters, and have experience in troubleshooting and repairing residential irrigation systems. This person will work alone, keep on schedule, and keep the service truck clean, organized, and well stocked. This is a field position requiring outdoor work in all types of weather. If you feel you meet all of these qualifications, please contact us for an interview.
*Must have a valid WSDL with clean driving record (records will be checked)
*Drug test and background report required.
Pay is based on experience. A benefit package is offered. Company trucks are driven between office and job sites.
Application
Compensation: DOE $20.00 to $28.00 per hour with benefit package offered
Northern Waters Inc., an Irrigation, Landscape Lighting, and Pump contractor, is seeking a highly motivated, self-starter to join our team of Service Technicians.
Responsibilities include:
- Irrigation system startups and shutdowns
- Troubleshooting and repair of existing irrigation systems
- Installation of new irrigation systems
- Service and repair of low voltage landscape lighting
- Maintain supplies, inventory, equipment and vehicle needed for daily usage
- Maintain company assets with integrity
- MINIMUM of two (2) years experience in residential irrigation system installation or service
- Excellent customer service skills
- Good understanding of design and layout, controllers, and valves
- Problem solving skills
- Positive and outgoing attitude
- Dependable
- Electrical knowledge
- B.A.T. Certification a plus
The ideal candidate should be able to use wire locators, ohm meters, and have experience in troubleshooting and repairing residential irrigation systems. This person will work alone, keep on schedule, and keep the service truck clean, organized, and well stocked. This is a field position requiring outdoor work in all types of weather. If you feel you meet all of these qualifications, please contact us for an interview.
*Must have a valid WSDL with clean driving record (records will be checked)
*Drug test and background report required.
Pay is based on experience. A benefit package is offered. Company trucks are driven between office and job sites.
Application
Please send your resume to: admin@northernwatersinc.com / fax: 425.672.4350 / mail: PO Box 1293, Edmonds, WA 98020
