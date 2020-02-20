Jobs: Northern Waters Inc., in Edmonds

Excellent typing and organization skills and a strong ability to multitask.

Excellent verbal communication and proficiency with Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Keen computer knowledge.

We are looking for the right person to join us in our small yet busy office, as the Office Manager. You will be trained in all aspects of managing the office over the course of several months, in preparation of managing the office. We need someone who is interested in making a long term commitment. You must be reliable, hardworking, and have a good sense of humor. You possess strong people skills, attention to detail, and the ability to get things done! Multi-tasking is second nature and being busy is the best way to spend your day. You demonstrate a strong work ethic (integrity, responsibility, quality, discipline, teamwork).Qualified candidates should possess the following skills:Duties will include (but are not limited to) general office operations: answering multi-phone lines and checking messages, customer service, scheduling appointments, maintaining records, creating documents, copy machine (scanning), email, data entry, filing, and other light office duties.As Office Manager, you will oversee all aspects of the general office operations, making sure the different duties are being accomplished in an efficient and timely manner. You will work directly with the owners of the company, coordinating workloads and maintaining accountability, both in the office and for the technicians in the field. You will work diligently to make sure daily tasks are completed, and be part of the team to get things done.Salary DOE / $20.00 to $23.00 per hour to start PLUS Benefits: Personal Leave, Medical Insurance, and Retirement Plan. Full-time, long-term employment. *Drug test and background report required.