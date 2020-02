Beginning Monday, February 24, 2020 Sound Transit will conduct rolling slowdowns on northbound and southbound I-5 from 1 to 3am for crews to relocate utility lines for the Lynnwood Link.Northbound, the slowdowns will begin at I-5’s Harvard Ave E exit in Seattle and go as far as NE 185th St in Shoreline. Southbound, the slowdowns will run from 128th St SW and continue to NE 185th St.Washington State Patrol will lead the rolling slowdowns.