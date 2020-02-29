US military volunteer group receives county grant

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Councilmember Dembowski with Generals MG Ben Tran and MG John Natterstad,
National Deputy Commander for USV-JSC.
The United States Volunteer - Joint Services Command or USV-JSC was formed to provide a seamless military organization of volunteer, retired, former service members and patriotic American citizens to perform military final honors to the armed forces veterans of the United States of America, to compliment the national shortage of active and reserve forces available to perform military final honors, and, to provide a select pool of qualified manpower for use by the Secretary of Defense.

Volunteers (USV) were formed in 1861 and rode with Teddy Roosevelt in Cuba, and later in the Philippines. They now provide military honors for our fallen service members.

Present at the King County Council Chambers were MG Ray Coffey, MG John Natterstad, MG Ben Tran, Col. Susan M. Korte, Col. Karen Ridge, Cpt. Theresa Pham and other members of the USV-JCS.

Volunteers gather with Councilmember Dembowski
in the King County Council Chambers
The grant was authorized by Councilman Rod Dembowski and will be used to purchase uniforms, flags, Color Guard equipment, and blank ammunition for the Firing Team.




