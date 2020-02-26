Redmond man arrested for threatening local TV journalist

Chris Ingalls, KING 5 investigative reporter

Four racially motivated violent extremists from across the U.S. were arrested and charged Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in U.S District Court in Seattle with a conspiracy to threaten and intimidate journalists and activists, announced U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran.





The arrests and searches by the FBI and local law enforcement were coordinated by the Department of Justice’s National Security Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Seattle, Tampa, Houston, and Phoenix.



“These defendants sought to spread fear and terror with threats delivered to the doorstep of those who are critical of their activities,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran for the Western District of Washington.

“These defendants from across the country allegedly conspired on the internet to intimidate journalists and activists with whom they disagreed,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “This is not how America works. The Department of Justice will not tolerate this type of behavior.”



The defendants charged in the conspiracy include:

Cameron Brandon Shea, 24, of Redmond, Washington

Kaleb Cole, 24, of Montgomery, Texas

Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe, 20, of Spring Hill, Florida

Johnny Roman Garza, 20, of Queen Creek, Arizona According to the criminal complaint, the defendants conspired via an encrypted online chat group to identify journalists and others they wanted to intimidate. The group focused primarily on those who are Jewish or journalists of color. Defendants Kaleb Cole and Cameron Shea created the posters, which included Nazi symbols, masked figures with guns and Molotov cocktails, and threatening language. The posters were delivered to Atomwaffen members electronically, and the co conspirators printed and delivered or mailed the posters to journalists or activists the group was targeting.





In the Seattle area, the posters were mailed to a TV journalist and Edmonds resident Chris Ingalls of KING-5 who had reported on Atomwaffen, and to two individuals associated with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).





In Tampa, the group targeted a journalist, but delivered the poster to the wrong address. In Phoenix, the poster was delivered to a magazine journalist.



“Today’s announcement serves as a warning to anyone who intends to use violence as intimidation or coercion to further their ideology that the FBI remains steadfast in our commitment to protect Americans from domestic terrorism,” said Assistant Director for Counterterrorism Jill Sanborn. “These nationwide arrests are the result of the robust partnerships among the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces in Tampa, Seattle, Houston, and Phoenix, and with the Seattle Police Department.”



“The FBI recognizes all citizen's First Amendment-protected rights. However the subjects arrested today crossed the line from protected ideas and speech to action in order to intimidate and coerce individuals who they perceived as a threat to their ideology of hate,” said Raymond Duda, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Seattle.



