Train to be a Beach Watcher

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Beach Watcher volunteer
Photo by Cordell Hauglie

Space is still available for the WSU Snohomish Extension Program's Beach Watcher training program.
Receive 80 hours of classroom and field training on Puget Sound wildlife, coastal processes, water quality, climate change and more. 

Then share your new knowledge as a citizen scientist volunteer — giving back 80 hours over the next two years to projects that you select.

The training begins on March 6, 2020 in Everett.




