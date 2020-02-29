Train to be a Beach Watcher

Beach Watcher volunteer

Photo by Cordell Hauglie





Space is still available for the WSU Snohomish Extension Program's Beach Watcher training program.

Receive 80 hours of classroom and field training on Puget Sound wildlife, coastal processes, water quality, climate change and more.





Then share your new knowledge as a citizen scientist volunteer — giving back 80 hours over the next two years to projects that you select.



The training begins on March 6, 2020 in Everett.















