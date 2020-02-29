Rep. Javier Valdez: Investing in Our Transportation System

Northgate construction

From Rep. Javier Valdez, D-46













On Monday, both the House and Senate released our proposed transportation budgets. As a Metro bus rider when I'm not in Olympia, I'm excited for this project to connect neighborhoods and transform the way we move throughout the city. You can sign up here for email updates on the project.





As Vice Chair of the House Transportation Committee, I am happy to announce that funding for the Sammamish Bridge replacement in Kenmore has been increased.





Lake Forest Park roundabout project at Ballinger Way and 40th Place was on hold, and I am also happy to announce that this project has been put back on track to move forward this year. ( At the beginning of session, thewas on hold, and I am also happy to announce that this project has been put back on track to move forward this year. ( See our previous article





These are both important investments in our district’s infrastructure, and I am hopeful that they will remain priorities in our state transportation budget.





Rep. Valdez represents the 46th LD which includes Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Lake City, and northeast Seattle.















