Rep. Javier Valdez: Investing in Our Transportation System

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Northgate construction
Photo courtesy Rep. Valdez


From Rep. Javier Valdez, D-46

Two weeks ago, Sound Transit hosted a groundbreaking celebration to kick off construction for the Northgate Pedestrian Bridge.

As a Metro bus rider when I’m not in Olympia, I’m excited for this project to connect neighborhoods and transform the way we move throughout the city. You can sign up here for email updates on the project.

On Monday, both the House and Senate released our proposed transportation budgets. 

As Vice Chair of the House Transportation Committee, I am happy to announce that funding for the Sammamish Bridge replacement in Kenmore has been increased

At the beginning of session, the Lake Forest Park roundabout project at Ballinger Way and 40th Place was on hold, and I am also happy to announce that this project has been put back on track to move forward this year. (See our previous article)

These are both important investments in our district’s infrastructure, and I am hopeful that they will remain priorities in our state transportation budget.

Rep. Valdez represents the 46th LD which includes Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Lake City, and northeast Seattle.




