Roundabout planned for Ballinger Way
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
|Ballinger Way at 40th Pl will be a roundabout
Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park
By Tracy Furutani
Though the proposed city of Shoreline roundabouts for the off- and on-ramps of Interstate 5 at NE 145th St has garnered more attention, there is a roundabout planned at Ballinger Way NE and 40th Place NE in Lake Forest Park slated to open around the same time.
Consultant selection and design will begin in the next few months, according to LFP City Engineer Neil Jensen, with property acquisition occurring later this year and into next year. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022.
Ballinger Way NE is under Washington State Department of Transportation jurisdiction, but the city will be approving the design and construction of the roundabout, he said.
The project’s design will be funded by a $650,000 earmark from the state Department of Transportation’s budget, though these funds are being temporarily held as the consequences of the voter-approved Initiative 976 are assessed.
“It’s one of the most dangerous intersections [in Lake Forest Park],” said City Councilmember Tom French, who is a member of the Budget and Finance Committee which oversees capital projects like roundabouts.
“We’re behind in safety improvements,” he said, adding that the city-commissioned 2018 Safe Highways report recommended a roundabout for this intersection.
|Design for 40th Pl / Ballinger roundabout
Design courtesy City of Lake Forest Park
The cost of construction will be covered by a S2.56 million state Transportation Improvement Board grant, pending City Council approval at their February 13 meeting.
