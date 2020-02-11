Roundabout planned for Ballinger Way

By Tracy Furutani

“It’s one of the most dangerous intersections [in Lake Forest Park],” said City Councilmember Tom French, who is a member of the Budget and Finance Committee which oversees capital projects like roundabouts.

“We’re behind in safety improvements,” he said, adding that the city-commissioned 2018 Safe Highways report recommended a roundabout for this intersection.

Design for 40th Pl / Ballinger roundabout

Design courtesy City of Lake Forest Park





The cost of construction will be covered by a S2.56 million state Transportation Improvement Board grant, pending City Council approval at their February 13 meeting.









Ballinger Way NE is under Washington State Department of Transportation jurisdiction, but the city will be approving the design and construction of the roundabout, he said.The project’s design will be funded by a $650,000 earmark from the state Department of Transportation’s budget, though these funds are being temporarily held as the consequences of the voter-approved Initiative 976 are assessed.