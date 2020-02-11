Ben London will speak at Wednesday's Chamber Luncheon
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
|Ben London at the Shoreline
Chamber of Commerce Wednesday
Ben London will be the featured speaker at the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Luncheon this Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Aurora Borealis, 11:30am.
Prior, London held senior positions with Experience Music Project (MoPop), The GRAMMYS, Hewlett Packard and Northwest Polite Society.
London was the inaugural chair of the Seattle Music Commission and has served on boards including KEXP and the Vera Project.
London’s music has been featured in a wide variety of movies and television programs. He currently performs as a member of the Seattle band STAG.
Check out this article about Black Fret
Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 11:30am - 1:00pm
Aurora Borealis, 16708 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Please enter from the lower entrance at the back of the building. Just look for our A-Frame Sign.
Register and pay online or email us at info@shorelinechamber.org and pay cash, check or card at the door.
