King’s Schools CyberKnights hosts 6th Annual PNW Robot Unveiling event

The CyberKnights are a seven year FIRST® Robotic Competition (FRC) team and hold the event for other FRC teams to attend. Unveiling consists of team socializing, a dinner and desserts provided by parents, and presentations of the teams’ progress.

Unveiling is very important to the CyberKnights as explained by the head coach, Stephanie Morrison,

“Community building is really important. Build season can be really isolating… at the end it’s really hard, but to take a couple hours and see the products of others and have other people see your product and give you advice it gives you motivation to keep going. It always makes me more excited for competitions to start.”

Over the course of the evening, there were about 200 attendees and 16 FRC teams, (along with over 70 live-stream viewings) that came to present their robots and Computer Aided Design (CAD) files.The event gave teams the opportunity to network as they finish modifications to their robot designs before the first competition of the 2019-2020 season. This event is a great chance to assist all teams by make connections with other teams and gaining information from more experienced competitors.In 2014, the First Annual Unveiling event was held by the CyberKnights when the team observed there was no other event like it in the Greater Seattle Area.