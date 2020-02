King’s Schools CyberKnights hosts 6th Annual PNW Robot Unveiling event

Robot unveiling event at King's

The CyberKnights are a seven year FIRST® Robotic Competition (FRC) team and hold the event for other FRC teams to attend. Unveiling consists of team socializing, a dinner and desserts provided by parents, and presentations of the teams’ progress.









The event gave teams the opportunity to network as they finish modifications to their robot designs before the first competition of the 2019-2020 season. This event is a great chance to assist all teams by make connections with other teams and gaining information from more experienced competitors.



Unveiling is very important to the CyberKnights as explained by the head coach, Stephanie Morrison, “Community building is really important. Build season can be really isolating… at the end it’s really hard, but to take a couple hours and see the products of others and have other people see your product and give you advice it gives you motivation to keep going. It always makes me more excited for competitions to start.”

To learn more about the 4911 CyberKnights or the FIRST® program in general, please contact us at



Team 4911 CyberKnights

A Washington FIRST® Robotics Team

King's High School, Shoreline WA





On Saturday, February 15, 2020, the 4911 CyberKnights robotics team, composed of King's High School students grades 9-12, organized and hosted the 6th Annual Unveiling event for robotics students around the greater Seattle area.