Scots girls and boys hoopsters advance to Regionals despite dropping District Championship games
Thursday, February 27, 2020
|Shorecrest girls basketball champs
Photo by Don Dalziel
Some of the luster of the Shorecrest girls basketball season came off Saturday night as the Scots lost to Arlington 50-34 in the Northwest District One 3A Championship Game. Arlington’s stifling defense carried the day, forcing the Scots into 21 turnovers and a subpar (28%) shooting night.
Nevertheless, the team finds itself in the enviable position of being ensured a berth at the State Tournament in Tacoma next week by virtue of their school-record 21-2 mark for the season. Their dream of hanging a State Championship banner next to the one earned by the great 2015-16 team is still alive.
They travel to University High in Spokane Friday for a game at 8:00pm against Mt. Spokane HS, champions of the Greater Spokane League. The Wildcats have a mark of 18-3.
The winner will receive a first-round bye in Tacoma and open State play Thursday March 5, while the loser starts State on Wednesday March 4.
Brackets for the girls tournament are here.
The Shorecrest boys saw their ten-game winning streak grind to a halt Saturday night against Marysville-Pilchuck, 68-55, in the District Championship Game. The victorious Tommies, undefeated during league play, showed their mettle against the outmanned Scots.
The Scots’ boys face an elimination game Saturday at 4 against Central Kitsap. The game will be played at Issaquah HS, much closer to home than the girls’ game. The winner kicks off the State Tournament with the Egg McMuffin (9am) game on Wednesday March 4 in Tacoma.
The Cougars are 17-8 for the season, while the Scots are 18-5.
SC’s boys have three 2nd place banners on the wall (1982, 1992, and 2016)….always a bridesmaid, never a bride. Maybe this will be their year.
Boys brackets are here.
--Sports Desk
