ShoreNorth Preschool open house Mar 7

Sunday, February 23, 2020


ShoreNorth Preschool Open House
Saturday, March 7, 10am - noon

19931 Forest Park Dr NE
Shoreline

Experienced teachers offer a nurturing environment for play-based learning

Indoor - outdoor classrooms where children experience a variety of play themes and explore manipulatives made for little hands

Regular class field trips and all-school community events

Monthly parent education nights where you can hear from experts in child development and earn college credits from Shoreline CC 

Email us to learn more! shorenorth.registrar@gmail.com



Posted by DKH at 3:54 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  