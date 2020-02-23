ShoreNorth Preschool open house Mar 7
Sunday, February 23, 2020
ShoreNorth Preschool Open House
Saturday, March 7, 10am - noon
Shoreline
Experienced teachers offer a nurturing environment for play-based learning
Indoor - outdoor classrooms where children experience a variety of play themes and explore manipulatives made for little hands
Regular class field trips and all-school community events
Monthly parent education nights where you can hear from experts in child development and earn college credits from Shoreline CC
Email us to learn more! shorenorth.registrar@gmail.com
