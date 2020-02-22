Hero's Café Tuesday in Lynnwood for area veterans
The Café is a welcoming place for all active duty and veterans from all of the services and connected organizations. It is led by a group of dedicated veterans under the direction of Air Force veteran Gary Walderman.
A fourth Tuesday of each month event is conducted entirely by volunteers of various organizations and monetarily sponsored each month by a veterans’ service organization. The Red Cross and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are involved with coffee, tea, cookies and the lunch service.
The Café doors open at 9:00am with coffee, tea and cookie service. A speaker is usually also scheduled at the 10:00am point, followed by announcements of interest to veterans. Lunch is served from about 11:00am to noon. Birthdays are celebrated with singing of Happy Birthday and with cake for dessert. You can come and go as you wish at any time. Room cleanup begins at 1:00pm.
Hero’s Café celebrated its first birthday in January, 2018 after a very successful and beneficial year for area veterans. An article featuring the Hero’s Café was published in the Shoreline Area News and can be accessed here.
A group of veterans from American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline have been attending the monthly meeting since the early months of inception of the Café. All military veterans are invited and encouraged to attend this worthy event. If you have specific questions, please call Commander Fischer at 206-396-3842.
