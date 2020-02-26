Shorewood coach Derek Norton named WIAA 3A Wrestling Coach of the Year

Derek Norton, right, named WIAA 3A Coach of the Year

at state wrestling tournament

Photo by Don Dalziel



Shorewood wrestling head coach Derek Norton was recognized on Saturday, February 22, 2020 as the 2019-20 WIAA 3A Coach of the Year.





This season was Coach Norton’s twelfth year leading the Thunderbirds. Before taking over as head coach Norton was the assistant coach for two years. He has also simultaneously held the head coaching position at Einstein Middle School for the past fourteen years. Coach Norton was previously recognized as the 3A Middle School Coach of the Year back in 2014.



The 2019-20 season has been one of the best in Shorewood wrestling history. Guided by Coach Norton, the Thunderbirds won their first ten dual meets on their way to an 11-1 season, the best record in school history.





After an amazing regular season the team continued to impress in the postseason. Three Shorewood wrestlers placed in the state tournament, tying the team record for most placers, and the team finished in 21st place out of 61 schools.











