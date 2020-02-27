Shoreline Fire ready for street closure on NE 155th Friday - Monday

Shoreline Fire station on NE 155th

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









The Shoreline Fire department, which has a station on NE 155th right where the street closure will be this weekend has their contingency plan in place.





Sound Transit crews will be working to install utility lines on NE 155th and will close the road from 1st Ave NE to 3rd Ave NE, from Friday February 28, 2020 at 7:00am through Monday March 2 at 5:00am.



This is a major closure and no vehicles will have access to NE 155th Street (including local access) in the area designated. Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain open.

The closure has been scheduled for the weekend at the request of the City in order to minimize the impact on traffic.















They have set up an auxiliary station in the old Sears building. A battalion chief, firefighters, a medic and a truck have taken up residence so they can respond to events west of I-5.A crew remaining at the station will respond to events to the east of I-5.The station generally covers events in the south end of Shoreline but crews go where they are needed.