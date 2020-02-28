Three Shoreline Schools staff are working from home to monitor health

Bothell High School in Northshore

has chosen to shut down for a few days



Out of an abundance of caution, Shoreline Public Schools currently has three staff members who are monitoring their health at home.





Again, none of our staff have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, and none are reporting symptoms. We recognize we are being more cautious than the current recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health. We have sought additional guidance from King County Public Health specific to our situation. They have assured us that the risk to our schools, students, staff and community is low and are not recommending we close school or adjust our current procedures.

Bothell High School, in the Northshore School District, has shut down the entire school for a second day after a staff member who returned to work from international travel, reported that a family member traveling with them became sick. One individual traveled with their family to Southeast Asia over mid-winter break, and the other two participated in a meeting at another school district that was led by an individual who has a family member who is now in quarantine but not confirmed to have the virus.

None are confirmed to have been exposed to the virus, and none are reporting symptoms.