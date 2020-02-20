Shoreline City Council meeting agenda for February 24, 2020

Shoreline City Hall

8(a). Adoption of Ordinance No. 882 - Amending Title 20 of the Shoreline Municipal Code Related to Master Development Plan and Special Use Permit Decision Criteria and Criteria for Essential Public Facilities and Repealing the Moratorium Established by Ordinance No. 868

8(b) Appointing the 2020 Members to the Planning Commission and Shoreline

9(a) Neighborhood Traffic Safety Program (NTSP) Discussion

The agenda for the City Council February 24, 2020 meeting includes the following:ACTION ITEMSThis proposed Ordinance was discussed by the Council on February 10 , and Council directed that it be brought back to Council for adoption. Monday, Council is scheduled to adopt proposed Ordinance No. 882.Council unanimously agreed to appoint Julius Rwamashongye, Pam Sager, Andy Galuska, and Janelle Callahan to the Planning Commission for four-year terms that will run from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024. The subcommittee unanimously recommended that Andy Galuska also serve on the Shoreline Landmarks and Heritage Commission that will run from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024. Copies of all applications are available online.STUDY ITEMIn 2019, Traffic Services staff initiated a reevaluation of the program and Monday it will be discussing three options for program administration moving forward for Council to consider:1) Existing - keep the same2) Alternative 1 – modify NTSP program to create entry criteria and prioritize projects based on data3) Alternative 2 – use collision and other traffic data to inform traffic safety improvements through the Annual Traffic Report process, eliminating a program exclusively for local streets. Based on the benefits and tradeoffs associated with each alternative, staff recommends the Traffic Safety Improvements program be restructured as described in Alternative 2,