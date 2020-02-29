2020 King County Master Gardener Plant Sale and Gala Fundraiser April 24-25

Gala Fundraiser on Friday, April 24th, 5:30pm - 8pm

The Plant Sale opens early on Friday at 4pm. After shopping early on Friday join us for the Gala Fundraiser.





This year's theme is Splendor in the Garden. The evening will feature door prizes and enticing silent auction items you won't want to miss!





Enjoy beer, wine and lovely hors d'oeuvres.





PLANT Talks presentations will feature guest speakers sharing their stories of Splendor in the Garden.





Special guests include celebrity Gardener Ciscoe Morris, ooh la la! Daniel J. Hinkley, plantsman, horticulturist, nurseryman and author, and Richie Steffen Executive Director of the Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden.





Must be 21 years old.











