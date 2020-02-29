2020 King County Master Gardener Plant Sale and Gala Fundraiser April 24-25
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Find plants, garden art, Mother’s Day gifts from the garden, “how-to” tips from Master Gardeners and more — all in one place.
• Edibles, ornamentals, natives, and perennials--the marketplace includes thousands of tomato plants, veggie starts and herbs, perennials, shrubs and trees from Master Gardeners and local specialty growers.
• Drop by the Master Gardener Clinic booth for quick-tips or find advice on selecting and growing your best garden yet in each of the departments.
• Master Gardeners are your personal shoppers. Lots of advice from 100 Master Gardeners make the Master Gardener Plant Sale one-of-a-kind!
• Specialty vendors from far and near with garden art and plants for your garden.
• All proceeds support the Master Gardener Foundation of King County and its funding for all Master Gardener activities in King County.
Friday, April 24 (4pm - 8pm) and Saturday, April 25, (9am - 4pm)
Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 NE 41st St, Seattle (near University Village)
Gala Fundraiser on Friday, April 24th, 5:30pm - 8pm
Tickets are $65 in advance $75 at the door. Purchase them in advance
The Plant Sale opens early on Friday at 4pm. After shopping early on Friday join us for the Gala Fundraiser.
This year's theme is Splendor in the Garden. The evening will feature door prizes and enticing silent auction items you won't want to miss!
Enjoy beer, wine and lovely hors d'oeuvres.
PLANT Talks presentations will feature guest speakers sharing their stories of Splendor in the Garden.
Special guests include celebrity Gardener Ciscoe Morris, ooh la la! Daniel J. Hinkley, plantsman, horticulturist, nurseryman and author, and Richie Steffen Executive Director of the Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden.
Must be 21 years old.
