Book review by Aarene Storms: Cheshire Crossing
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Cheshire Crossing by Andy Weir and Sarah Andersen (graphic novel)
Dorothy Gale. Alice Liddell. Wendy Darling.
Powerful girls who, somehow, visited magical worlds and returned safely.
But now, they are considered (to say it politely) crazy.
When the three meet up at a very unusual asylum, adventure is guaranteed to happen ... and they gain help from the perfect person to offer help with magic.
Cute, fun, and totally distracting. In other words: ideal for avoiding real life.
Cartoon cussing, a kiss or two, and lots of magic. Recommended for readers (like me!) who like that sort of thing, ages 12 to adult.
The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org
