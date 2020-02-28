Friday Afternoon at the Movies coming up: Friday, March 6
Friday, February 28, 2020
This month Hunt for the Wilderpeople.
Gather in the Bridge Room. There is a suggested donation of $2.
The highest grossing New Zealand film, making over NZ$12 million, Hunt for the Wilderpeople is a 2016 New Zealand adventure comedy-drama film written and directed by Taika Waititi.
Taika Waititi has recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay (for Jojo Rabbit) making him the first person of Maori/indigenous descent to win an Academy Award.
He appears in the Wilderpeople film as “the minister.”
The film centers around a young boy and a grumpy man on the run in the forest and is based on the book Wild Pork and Watercress by Barry Crump.
Sam Neill and Julian Dennison play "Uncle" Hector and Ricky Baker, a father figure and son who become the targets of a manhunt after fleeing into the New Zealand bush.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center is in the southernmost building of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, 206-365-1536.
This is a well loved and very popular film in New Zealand!
Come watch it with some friends.
