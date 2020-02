Friday Afternoon at the Movies coming up: Friday, March 6

This is a well loved and very popular film in New Zealand!

Come watch it with some friends.

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center and Scarecrow Video’s Silver Cinema Project partner to show some of the most beloved classics for all to enjoy again and again.This monthGather in the Bridge Room. There is a suggested donation of $2.The highest grossing New Zealand film, making over NZ$12 million,is a 2016 New Zealand adventure comedy-drama film written and directed by Taika Waititi.Taika Waititi has recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay (for) making him the first person of Maori/indigenous descent to win an Academy Award.He appears in thefilm as “the minister.”The film centers around a young boy and a grumpy man on the run in the forest and is based on the bookby Barry Crump.Sam Neill and Julian Dennison play "Uncle" Hector and Ricky Baker, a father figure and son who become the targets of a manhunt after fleeing into the New Zealand bush.The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center is in the southernmost building of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE #1 , 206-365-1536.