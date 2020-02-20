Sound Transit drop in sessions to explain major work coming soon on NE 185th

Thursday, February 20, 2020

2nd Ave NE is the parking lot entrance to the Senior Center and the Spartan Rec Center
on the other side of the street is New Hope Church of the Deaf
North City Elementary is top right on the map
NE 185th and 10th NE is the intersection by the Place for Kids Child Care
The 4-way signal on 5th will be east of the freeway
8th is the street just east of 5th 


Sound Transit will be hosting two drop-in sessions to share information about upcoming construction on NE 185th in the area near the Shoreline North transit station.

Residents can drop by anytime during one of the sessions to learn more, ask questions, and provide input.
Friday, March 6, 8:30am to 4:30pmNorth City Elementary, 186 NE 190th St, Shoreline 98155.

Projects to be covered at the drop in session:

Construction of a temporary compact urban roundabout at the intersection of NE 185th St and 10th Ave NE. No land will be taken for this project.

Construction of a four-way signal at the realigned eastern intersection with 5th Ave NE (east of I-5) and 185th St with a new transit entrance to the Shoreline North/185th Station.

Construction of a compact urban roundabout at the intersection of 8th Ave NE and 185th St.

Restriping NE 185th St into a three-lane section with buffered bike lanes between 2nd Ave NE and 8th Ave NE. The eventual plan is for a four-lane configuration from Midvale Ave N to 5th Ave NE (west of I-5) and then transition into a three-lane configuration before the bridge.

Learn about the King County bus 348 re-routes.

If you are unable to go to one of the sessions because of your work schedule or other reason, send your questions to My Nguyen, lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300.




