Destinations: A raucous night of Balkan music, dance, drinks, food, even monsters









Now in its ninth year, Balkan Night Northwest is renowned for bringing world class Balkan artists to the Northwest and for featuring some of the best Balkan musicians from local communities.









Balkan Night Northwest will feature three stages spread throughout Saint Demetrios Hall, with all three stages featuring dancing throughout. Lines of dancers spread throughout the hall, and anyone is welcome to join in!

Young kukeri



Traditional food will be offered on two floors of the building, drawing from Greek and Croatian communities. This year, the festival's featured guest will be Yuri Yunakov , a legend of Roma (formerly called Gypsy) music. Yunakov's known for his impossibly frenetic take on Balkan brass band music (he's a saxophonist) and Bulgarian-Roma wedding music. Together with members of New York's Roma community, he'll bring music so technically complex and dazzlingly virtuosic that few outside of the Roma world can play it.





You will want to be there are the beginning to see the coming of the kukeri, giant costumed characters from traditional Balkan lore set around Mardi Gras. Participants work tirelessly on their costumes the week before, and enter the building from the street to the buzzing sound of Balkan bagpipes.















On March 7, Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood will come alive with Balkan music as musicians, dancers, and community members converge on Saint Demetrios Hall.