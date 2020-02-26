Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting March 2, 2020

City Hall and Council Chamber

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



By Pam Cross





8(A) Public Hearing on Resolution No. 453 - Intergovernmental Transfer of Property at 7th Avenue NE and NE 185th Street to Sound Transit for the Purpose of Light Rail Station and System Construction

9(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 875 – Vacation of a Portion of the Rights-of-Way on 7th Avenue NE and Property Exchange Agreement

9(b) Discussion of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket















The Shoreline City Council Regular meeting for March 2, 2020 includes the following:ACTION ITEMSState law (RCW 39.33.020) requires that a public hearing be duly noticed and held on any disposition of City property with an estimated value of more than $50,000.The 7th Avenue NE and NE 185th Street City ROW property is appraised at approximately $30.087 per square foot, for a total value of approximately $724,133.92 for the portion owned in fee by the City.STUDY ITEMSThe 620 square feet of City Right of Way (ROW) proposed for street vacation is in the middle of the larger proposed site for the construction of the Shoreline North/185th Light Rail Station, Garage, and Transit Center as currently designed for the Lynnwood Link Extension (LLE).The City is limited by state law and the City’s adopted procedures to processing Comprehensive Plan amendments once a year, with exceptions only in limited situations. Proposed amendments:Amendment #1 (City Initiated)Amend Table 6.6 of the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan to acquire park and open space between Dayton Avenue and Interstate 5 and between 145th and 165th Streets.Amendment #2 (City Initiated)Amend the Point Wells Subarea Plan to be consistent with Interlocal Agreement between City of Shoreline and Town of WoodwayAmendment #3 (Privately-Initiated)Amend the Land Use Element to include a new policy requiring commercial uses within commercial and mixed-use zones.