Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting March 2, 2020
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
|City Hall and Council Chamber
ACTION ITEMS
8(A) Public Hearing on Resolution No. 453 - Intergovernmental Transfer of Property at 7th Avenue NE and NE 185th Street to Sound Transit for the Purpose of Light Rail Station and System Construction
State law (RCW 39.33.020) requires that a public hearing be duly noticed and held on any disposition of City property with an estimated value of more than $50,000.
The 7th Avenue NE and NE 185th Street City ROW property is appraised at approximately $30.087 per square foot, for a total value of approximately $724,133.92 for the portion owned in fee by the City.
STUDY ITEMS
9(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 875 – Vacation of a Portion of the Rights-of-Way on 7th Avenue NE and Property Exchange Agreement
The 620 square feet of City Right of Way (ROW) proposed for street vacation is in the middle of the larger proposed site for the construction of the Shoreline North/185th Light Rail Station, Garage, and Transit Center as currently designed for the Lynnwood Link Extension (LLE).
9(b) Discussion of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket
The City is limited by state law and the City’s adopted procedures to processing Comprehensive Plan amendments once a year, with exceptions only in limited situations. Proposed amendments:
Amendment #1 (City Initiated)
Amend Table 6.6 of the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan to acquire park and open space between Dayton Avenue and Interstate 5 and between 145th and 165th Streets.
Amendment #2 (City Initiated)
Amend the Point Wells Subarea Plan to be consistent with Interlocal Agreement between City of Shoreline and Town of Woodway
Amendment #3 (Privately-Initiated)
Amend the Land Use Element to include a new policy requiring commercial uses within commercial and mixed-use zones.
