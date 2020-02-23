Bike, hike, and float: Registration opens Feb 28 for the 2020 Mountains to Sound Greenway Trek





Mountains to Sound 30th anniversary trek





This year, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Trek, where the concept of establishing a Greenway along Interstate 90 was born, and citizens were inspired to thoughtfully shape our region’s growth. Join us for a nine-day camping adventure of a lifetime where you will hike, bike, and float across the Mountains to Sound Greenway National Heritage Area, from Roslyn to Seattle. This 1.5-million-acre landscape boasts stunning natural beauty, friendly communities, and a rich heritage story, and you’ll have a front-row seat to experience it all.This year, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Trek, where the concept of establishing a Greenway along Interstate 90 was born, and citizens were inspired to thoughtfully shape our region’s growth.





Every five years, the community comes together to re-create this special event, and all are welcome to join in the celebration – whether you are a longtime Greenway supporter or have never heard of it before.









Will you be there? Registration opens February 28th!



to stay in the know about the 2020 Trek as more details become available.





Full Trip: Saturday, July 11 – Sunday, July 19, 2020Single day trips will also be available for those interested – more details coming soon.