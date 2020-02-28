Grand Opening of Wellness Center Saturday 10am - noon

Friday, February 28, 2020

Tai chi is one of a dozen classes to be offered
in the Wellness Center
Join us this Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10am – 12 noon for our Grand Opening of The Wellness Studio.

Meet the instructors who will share a brief insight into their classes, answer your questions and guide you to which class meets your needs.

Enjoy some healthy snacks and learn a step or two as our very own Line Dance instructor, Denise Hunsaker will lead us in a free line dance class.

This is an exciting time at the center and we invite you to share in the moment!

The Wellness Studio is part of the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, facing NE 185th.



