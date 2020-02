Grand Opening of Wellness Center Saturday 10am - noon

Tai chi is one of a dozen classes to be offered

in the Wellness Center

Join us this Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10am – 12 noon for our Grand Opening of The Wellness Studio.Meet the instructors who will share a brief insight into their classes, answer your questions and guide you to which class meets your needs.Enjoy some healthy snacks and learn a step or two as our very own Line Dance instructor, Denise Hunsaker will lead us in a free line dance class.This is an exciting time at the center and we invite you to share in the moment!The Wellness Studio is part of the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE , facing NE 185th.