Public hearing Thursday re moratorium on Town Center Zone Development

Town Center land parcels

The Lake Forest Park City Council has scheduled a public hearing on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 7:00pm, in the City Council Chambers, to consider an ordinance extending the six-month moratorium on Town Center Zone Development.

Although the Planning Commission has held an extra meeting each month since the moratorium was put in place, additional time is needed to fully consider amendments to the existing land use code.









The proposed six-month extension would provide the Planning Commission the time needed to complete and provide its recommended changes to the City Council and allow sufficient time for the Council to consider those recommendations. Interested parties are invited to attend and comment during the upcoming public hearing. To review the agenda materials for this item, click here













In September 2019, the City Council adopted Ordinance 1197, placing a six-month moratorium on all properties located within the Town Center Zone in regard to acceptance, processing, and/or approval of clear and grade permit, building permit, subdivision, short subdivision, bind site plan, conditional use permit, variance, or any other type of development permit or approval for any proposed land use(s) or structure(s) located within the Town Center zone.