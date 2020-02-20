Scene on the Sound: Mt. Rainier is not the only snow covered volcano

Mount Baker

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Only in the last ten years have I learned that you can see Mount Baker from some points in Shoreline. On the waters of Puget Sound for one. From the sixth floor apartments of South Echo Lake. Maybe from upper floors of the Arabella in North City business district.It's closest big city is Bellingham. I had a friend who grew up in Bellingham and spent time in boring classes gazing at the steam rising from the vents on Mount Baker - a volcano that never really goes to sleep in spite of the snowpack.