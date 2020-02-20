Watch your mailbox for Presidential Primary ballot

King County Elections mailed ballots February 19, to over 1.35 million registered voters for the March 10 Presidential Primary.





Any voter who has not received their ballot by Monday, February 24 should call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).



The Secretary of State mailed voters' pamphlets last week.



This Presidential Primary will mark the first time in the last four years that voters need to declare a party preference to participate.





While Washington voters do not register by party, voters across the state will have to pick a party, check the box, and vote for one candidate from the party they selected.





This party preference will remain on the voter rolls for 60 days before being expunged and is publicly disclosable information, per state law.



King County Elections is projecting 40% turnout for the Presidential Primary.





There is only one candidate on the Republican ballot.





On the Democratic ballot are a number of candidates who have already suspended their campaigns: Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delaney, Deval Patrick, and Andrew Yang.











