58th annual Innis Arden Rummage Sale will be held on March 7-8
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
|Shoreline's most anticipated Rummage Sale soon to be here
Innis Arden Rummage Sale
There is even a toy room that is packed with Legos, DVDs and all sorts of dolls and games. This year's highlights include a small pool table, children's motor car, and 2 Wii consoles!
WHEN:
Innis Arden Clubhouse
1430 NW 188th, Shoreline 98177
DETAILS:
Bargain hunters return year after year to scour the shelves for that special item. One attendee states, "My favorite section is the Boutique. Last year I found a beautiful black leather jacket. I can't wait to see what I find this year!"
WHEN:
- Saturday, March 7, 9:00am - 4:00pm
- Sunday, March 8, 12:00pm - 4:00pm
Innis Arden Clubhouse
1430 NW 188th, Shoreline 98177
DETAILS:
- Doors open promptly at 9:00am on Saturday, March 7th
- Sunday is 1/2 Price
- Sunday at 2:00pm - $5/bag sale
0 comments:
Post a Comment