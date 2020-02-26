58th annual Innis Arden Rummage Sale will be held on March 7-8

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Shoreline's most anticipated Rummage Sale soon to be here
Innis Arden Rummage Sale


The 58th annual Innis Arden Rummage Sale will be held on March 7-8, 2020. 100's of items are donated by members of the Innis Arden Community, including collectible jewelry, garden equipment, tools, and clothing ranging from ski jackets and jeans to designer dresses.

There is even a toy room that is packed with Legos, DVDs and all sorts of dolls and games. This year's highlights include a small pool table, children's motor car, and 2 Wii consoles!

Bargain hunters return year after year to scour the shelves for that special item. One attendee states, "My favorite section is the Boutique. Last year I found a beautiful black leather jacket. I can't wait to see what I find this year!"

WHEN:

  • Saturday, March 7, 9:00am - 4:00pm
  • Sunday, March 8, 12:00pm - 4:00pm
WHERE:

Innis Arden Clubhouse
1430 NW 188th, Shoreline 98177

DETAILS:

  • Doors open promptly at 9:00am on Saturday, March 7th
  • Sunday is 1/2 Price
  • Sunday at 2:00pm - $5/bag sale
At the close of the sale, all unsold items are donated to local charities




