Shoreline's most anticipated Rummage Sale soon to be here

Innis Arden Rummage Sale













Bargain hunters return year after year to scour the shelves for that special item. One attendee states, "My favorite section is the Boutique. Last year I found a beautiful black leather jacket. I can't wait to see what I find this year!"

WHEN:



Saturday, March 7, 9:00am - 4:00pm

Sunday, March 8, 12:00pm - 4:00pm WHERE:



Innis Arden Clubhouse

1430 NW 188th, Shoreline 98177



DETAILS:



Doors open promptly at 9:00am on Saturday, March 7th

Sunday is 1/2 Price

Sunday at 2:00pm - $5/bag sale At the close of the sale, all unsold items are donated to local charities









The 58th annual Innis Arden Rummage Sale will be held on March 7-8, 2020. 100's of items are donated by members of the Innis Arden Community, including collectible jewelry, garden equipment, tools, and clothing ranging from ski jackets and jeans to designer dresses.