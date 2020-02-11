Wednesday Create and Make workshop - Light and Shadow Collage

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Arts Council’s Create and Make Workshop: 
Light and Shadow Collage



Light and Shadow Collage, with Jess Graff

Create and Make Workshop
Wednesday, February 12, 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Come and spread your creative wings with the Create and Make Workshop Series! Wish you could pull up and give way to creative abandon from time to time? Look no further: The Create and Make Workshops are here and are guaranteed to be tons of adult-creative fun!

The art of paper-cutting is found in cultures around the world. Participants in this workshop will explore techniques for drawing with blades to create layered story-filled artworks from their imaginations. Techniques will include safe blade usage, drawing skills, and take participants from start to finish to create beautiful images that play with light, shadow, negative space, and story. Information about creating mini travel cutting kits will be included.

The Create and Make series allows you to construct and explore different art mediums and techniques with a local art professional in a comfortable, fun environment. All materials are provided and no previous experience is needed. Just bring yourself - - and a friend!

The workshop will take place on Wednesday, February 12, and is held from 6:30 – 8:30pm in the Shoreline/LFP Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA.

Tickets are $40, or $35 for Arts Council Members and available at BrownPaperTickets.com.

Create and Make Workshops are brought to you by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.




Posted by DKH at 12:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  