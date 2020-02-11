Wednesday Create and Make workshop - Light and Shadow Collage
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Arts Council’s Create and Make Workshop:
Light and Shadow Collage
Light and Shadow Collage, with Jess Graff
Create and Make Workshop
Wednesday, February 12, 6:30pm - 8:30pm
Come and spread your creative wings with the Create and Make Workshop Series! Wish you could pull up and give way to creative abandon from time to time? Look no further: The Create and Make Workshops are here and are guaranteed to be tons of adult-creative fun!
The art of paper-cutting is found in cultures around the world. Participants in this workshop will explore techniques for drawing with blades to create layered story-filled artworks from their imaginations. Techniques will include safe blade usage, drawing skills, and take participants from start to finish to create beautiful images that play with light, shadow, negative space, and story. Information about creating mini travel cutting kits will be included.
The Create and Make series allows you to construct and explore different art mediums and techniques with a local art professional in a comfortable, fun environment. All materials are provided and no previous experience is needed. Just bring yourself - - and a friend!
The workshop will take place on Wednesday, February 12, and is held from 6:30 – 8:30pm in the Shoreline/LFP Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA.
Tickets are $40, or $35 for Arts Council Members and available at BrownPaperTickets.com.
Create and Make Workshops are brought to you by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
