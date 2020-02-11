A perfect Valentine's Day date - dinner, bingo, and karaoke
The Senior Center has taken care of your planning for Valentine's Day with a fun-filled evening.
An affordably priced dinner will start your evening. Beer and wine sales will help limber up your vocal chords for the karaoke - but make sure you stay alert for the bingo games.
It's probably a good idea to make reservations - call 206-365-1536 to reserve your table.
Doors open at 6pm. 21+
Bingo-karaoke with dinner happens every month, on the 2nd Friday.
