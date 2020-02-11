Swift buses on 185th
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
|Swift Blue Line
Photo courtesy Community Transit
As Sound Transit’s Link light rail expands north into Snohomish County, Community Transit is looking at possible upgrades to the Swift Blue Line to give more people easy access to and from the Link light rail and Swift Bus Rapid Transit networks.
In 2024, the new Lynnwood Link extension will include a station in Shoreline at 185th St and I-5, less than two miles from the Swift Blue Line’s current southern terminal at Aurora Village Transit Center.
Community Transit is now considering options to extend the Swift Blue Line to connect to the Shoreline North/185th light rail station, as well as evaluating improvements to the entire Swift Blue Line corridor.
Your input will help us determine the direction of this project to ensure that it meets the needs of the communities we serve. Learn more and share your thoughts and ideas by February 27.
