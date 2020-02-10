Jobs: Shoreline Community College
Monday, February 10, 2020
Shoreline Community College is recruiting for the following positions:
Administrative Assistant 4 - Humanities
Date of first consideration: February 16, 2020
Job description and application
Manager of the Parent-Child Center (PCC)
Date of first consideration: February 23, 2020
Manager of the Parent-Child Center (PCC)
Date of first consideration: February 23, 2020
Job description and application
Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
0 comments:
Post a Comment