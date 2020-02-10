Jobs: City of Shoreline - seasonal

Monday, February 10, 2020

Extra Help - Grounds Maintenance Seasonal Laborer

Six 40-hr per week seasonal positions in the Public Works Department available.

Open until filled - First review February 24th

This is a seasonal 40-hour per week position. The work schedule is typically Monday through Friday with an occasional evening or weekend assignment. Schedule details will be worked out with selected applicant. Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the vegetation growing season and weather sensitive street and surface water maintenance activities beginning mid-March/April through August/September.

This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, Senior Grounds Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.



