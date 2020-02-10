Shorewood Booster Auction March 21st

Monday, February 10, 2020


Come enjoy a fun night of community and fundraising at Shorewood High School for the Shorewood Booster Auction! The auction directly supports the clubs, sports and activities of our high school students. 

Follow this link for more information about the event and to register:

This year's theme is "T Birds Forever!" Come dressed in royal blue, kelly green or wearing your Shorewood school gear. Prizes for theme-dressing participation. 
A full dinner event, with wine and spirits available and many great silent and live auction items to bid on at many different price points..

Early bird ticket price is $65

Ticket prices go up on Feb 29th so register today!



Posted by DKH at 11:41 PM
