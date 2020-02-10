Sports: voting for HeraldNet Athlete of the month
Monday, February 10, 2020
Ok - true confession. I tried to stuff the ballot box. Some polls will let you vote every day.
But alas, it didn't work.
Two of our student athletes are in the running for HeraldNet Athlete of the Month for January.
Basketball star Sydney Van Ness from Shorecrest and standout diver Issac Poole from Shorewood.
Right now, Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11pm, they are running very close - 381 to 335.
The poll is still open and you can vote here
--Diane Hettrick
