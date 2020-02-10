Message to Shorecrest and Kellogg families

The Shoreline School District sent out the following email to families of students at Shorecrest and Kellogg after Monday's closure due to threats left on school phones:









"Dear Shorecrest and Kellogg families and staff,"We have an update to the threats that caused the cancellation of school today at Shorecrest High School and Kellogg Middle School."This morning, a threatening phone voicemail was discovered on a phone in our transportation department. The threat referenced Shorecrest High School. Additional messages were then found on phones at Shorecrest and Kellogg. Each of the calls came from the same phone number and were similar in content, with some referencing there would be a shooting at Shorecrest. It was difficult to tell whether they were referencing Shorecrest only or Shorecrest and Kellogg since multiple voicemails were also found on Kellogg phones."Shoreline Police and school administrators investigated the threats and identified the individual suspected of making the calls. Police have contacted the individual and determined that there is no ongoing threat or danger to any school."School will resume on a normal schedule tomorrow. All evening athletics and events at Shorecrest will continue tonight as scheduled; however all athletics and activities at Kellogg are canceled due to difficulty for some of Kellogg students to get back to their school to participate. The Prevention Night event at the Shoreline Center will also continue as scheduled this evening."Canceling school is never a decision we make lightly, but we felt it was necessary to give law enforcement the time they needed to investigate the matter and fully ensure the safety of students and staff."We always appreciate when safety and security concerns are brought to our attention as soon as possible for us to act on. If you ever have a safety or security concern, please do not hesitate to tell a school staff member or use our SafeSchool Alert tip line. The tip line can accept tip submissions through text, website, email or phone call."In terms of school discipline, the school district is not permitted by law to share disciplinary action. What we can share is that no student will be permitted on our campuses or to return to a campus if there is any safety concern. Our school district takes a very deliberate set of actions in conjunction with law enforcement, including a complete threat assessment process, to help guide our decision-making."We know that you, as parents and guardians, have helped your children through many difficult or scary issues throughout their lives. Each one is difficult. Here is a link to our webpage with tips about talking to children about school threats from the National Association of School Psychologists that you can use in having your own conversations with your child about their feelings. https://www.shorelineschools.org/Page/6944."If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to your school’s principal."