The Shorewood High School and Einstein Middle School jazz bands invite the community to their annual Big Band Dance on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 7-10 pm in the Shorewood Commons, 17300 Fremont Ave N. Join your friends, family and neighbors for an incredible night of dance and swing music.The evening begins with a swing dance lesson at 7pm and is followed by performances featuring the Einstein Middle School Jazz Band and the Shorewood High School Jazz Band.Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Get yours online