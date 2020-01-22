Pier 1 closing Shoreline store
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
|Pier 1 Imports is closing
Photo from Google Maps
According to an article in Business Insider, Pier 1 is closing 450 stores nationwide.
Among them is the Shoreline store on the lower level of Shoreline Place, 15725 Westminster Way N.
"Pier 1 announced this week that it plans to close 450 stores following a period of dwindling sales, after decades or serving as a thriving destination for home furnishings and decor.
"Founded in 1962, Pier 1 originally catered to "post-World War II baby boomers looking for beanbag chairs, love beads, and incense."
"However, by the turn of the century, Pier 1 had begun to struggle to keep up with competition from e-commerce giants like Walmart and Amazon, as well as from off-price retailers like Wayfair."
The store is apparently closed now, not even listed on the Pier 1 directory.
