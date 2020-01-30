Shoreline Schools hosts Prevention Night: Substance Abuse and Mental Health on Feb 10
Thursday, January 30, 2020
This year’s event will focus on substance abuse and mental health.
Experts from King County Public Health and Ryther will present on teen substance use and mental health. Attendees will learn about, current trends, signs and symptoms that someone you know may need support and what resources are available in our community.
Light refreshments will be available.
