Shoreline Schools hosts Prevention Night: Substance Abuse and Mental Health on Feb 10

This year’s event will focus on substance abuse and mental health.



Experts from King County Public Health and Ryther will present on teen substance use and mental health. Attendees will learn about, current trends, signs and symptoms that someone you know may need support and what resources are available in our community.





Light refreshments will be available.













Shoreline Schools will host its annual Prevention Night on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6:30-8:00pm at the Shoreline Center, Shoreline Room, 18560 1st Ave. NE (north end).