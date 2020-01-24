Jobs: WSDOT
Friday, January 24, 2020
WSDOT - Shoreline
Office Assistant 3
Closing Date/Time: Thu. 02/06/20 11:59 PM Pacific Time
First review will be conducted on January 31, 2020
Salary: $16.04 - $21.19 Hourly
The Northwest Region (NWR) headquarters office is seeking an energetic, customer service focused, organized person to join their team as an Office Assistant 3. This position will provide backup for our receptionist and mailroom, so excellent customer service skills are necessary. The Northwest Region employs more 1200 people and covers a geographic area from south King County to the Canadian border. This position will work independently to ensure the smooth operation of the mailroom and front desk at our regional headquarters.
View the entire posting and apply: Office Assistant 3
