Downed tree blocks road and takes out power lines in LFP Thursday

Friday, January 24, 2020

47th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park
Photo courtesy LFP Police


Lake Forest Park police report that a down tree took out a power line and blocked the roadway on 47th Ave NE. 

Public Works responded, and police closed access to the road.

Road closed on 47th Ave NE from 179th to 184th.

184th closed between 47th to 49th Place NE. 

Detour via 178th through Kenmore to 187th.

Seattle City Light is on scene and estimates that power will be restored around 6am Friday.

171 households are affected by the outage.




Posted by DKH at 1:59 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  