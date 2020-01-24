Downed tree blocks road and takes out power lines in LFP Thursday

47th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park

Photo courtesy LFP Police









Lake Forest Park police report that a down tree took out a power line and blocked the roadway on 47th Ave NE.





Public Works responded, and police closed access to the road.





Road closed on 47th Ave NE from 179th to 184th.





184th closed between 47th to 49th Place NE.





Detour via 178th through Kenmore to 187th.



Seattle City Light is on scene and estimates that power will be restored around 6am Friday.



171 households are affected by the outage.









