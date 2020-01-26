St. Barnabas Anglican Church will have access in spite of Sound Transit construction at NE 155th

St. Barnabas on NE 155th

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Beginning February 1 the street in front of the church 155th St. N. will be closed to through traffic.





St. Barnabas has been promised by Sound Transit that we will still have continuous and uninterrupted access to the church.









Your visits to the church should not be affected. If access is blocked by closed lanes or detours, roll down your window and wave to catch the attention of a flagger. They will make sure you can safely get into the parking lot.



Of course, at any time, if any workers are present, it’s ok to roll down your window, and call out “God bless you!”



Fr. Harley Crain

Saint Barnabas Anglican Church of Seattle





For the next several weeks, you may see construction activity along N 155th Street carried out by Sound Transit.