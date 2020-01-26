King county Republican party announces pooled precinct caucuses

Sunday, January 26, 2020

The King county Republican party will be holding pooled caucuses on Saturday, February 29, 2020, consisting of all caucuses in a legislative district.

Caucus events begin at 10am and it is suggested that attendees arrived at 9am to ensure a smooth registration process and accurate caucus.

The 32nd District Legislative District precinct caucus will be held from 10am - 12noon at Kellogg Middle School, 16045 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.

The 46th District Legislative District precinct caucus will be held at Concordia Lutheran School Gymnasium, 7040 36th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115.




