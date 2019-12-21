Highland Terrace: the city wants your input on trees - deadline Dec 27
Saturday, December 21, 2019
|130 trees would be cut to construct 12 feet of
sidewalk and amenity zone along Dayton
Text and photos by Jamie Holter
The Washington State Department of Transportation is doing a major remodel of the regional headquarters at N 160th Street and Dayton Ave N to make room for new co-workspace partners, the Department of Ecology staff and equipment.
|WSDOT building looms behind
Central Market
The work triggered mandatory street improvements adjacent to the property including:
Along Dayton Ave N
- Street pavement widening for on-street parking and bus stops
- New curbs/gutters
- 5-foot-wide amenity zone (typically a landscaping strip containing various utilities, mailboxes, etc.)
- 8-foot-wide sidewalk
|N 155th
The code requires an 8 foot sidewalk
and 5 foot amenity zone
Along N 155th St
- Street pavement widening for vehicles
- New curbs/gutters
- 5-foot-wide amenity zone
- 8-foot-wide sidewalk
Along N 160th St
- New curbs/gutters
- 5-foot-wide amenity zone
- 8-foot-wide sidewalk
To do this work, an estimated 130 of the nearly 400 or so trees will be removed.
Currently the city and WSDOT are in talks to reduce that number. This could include reducing pavement widths or relocating sidewalks to avoid critical root systems.
WSDOT Project Managers are also concerned that removing select critical trees with complex root systems could result in the unintended die off of many others.
The city recognizes that some slopes need root systems to stabilize the hillside.
The city is currently taking comment on this project, including the trees, through December 27, 2019.
Contact the city’s project manager, Caleb Miller, at cmiller@shorelinewa.gov.
You can also send written comments via standard mail to:
City of Shoreline
Attn: Caleb Miller
17500 Midvale Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment