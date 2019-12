Highland Terrace: the city wants your input on trees - deadline Dec 27

130 trees would be cut to construct 12 feet of

sidewalk and amenity zone along Dayton

WSDOT building looms behind

Central Market

Street pavement widening for on-street parking and bus stops

New curbs/gutters

5-foot-wide amenity zone (typically a landscaping strip containing various utilities, mailboxes, etc.)

8-foot-wide sidewalk





N 155th

The code requires an 8 foot sidewalk

and 5 foot amenity zone

Along N 155th St

Street pavement widening for vehicles

New curbs/gutters

5-foot-wide amenity zone

8-foot-wide sidewalk

New curbs/gutters

5-foot-wide amenity zone

8-foot-wide sidewalk

WSDOT Project Managers are also concerned that removing select critical trees with complex root systems could result in the unintended die off of many others.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is doing a major remodel of the regional headquarters at N 160th Street and Dayton Ave N to make room for new co-workspace partners, the Department of Ecology staff and equipment.If you can’t picture the building, it’s the mammoth 1970’s structure above Sears and Central Market.The work triggered mandatory street improvements adjacent to the property including:Currently the city and WSDOT are in talks to reduce that number. This could include reducing pavement widths or relocating sidewalks to avoid critical root systems.The city recognizes that some slopes need root systems to stabilize the hillside.Contact the city’s project manager, Caleb Miller, at cmiller@shorelinewa.gov You can also send written comments via standard mail to:City of ShorelineAttn: Caleb Miller17500 Midvale Ave NShoreline, WA 98133