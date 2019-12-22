Tree lighting party at LFP Civic Club
Sunday, December 22, 2019
|Outdoor lighting at the Civic Club
Text and photos by Cynthia Sheridan
|Addison enjoys the meet and great with Santa
Thursday evening, December 19, 2019, in the pouring rain, the club sailed ahead with a brand new tradition, which included the lighting of a beautiful outdoor fir tree.
Also on board was Those Guys, a musical duo who provided vocal and guitar music and led in the singing of Carols.
|Harper and Michaela waiting for Santa
Espresso Elegance was on hand for flavored and fancy coffee drinks; there was hot chocolate and an elegant buffet of sweets for the many children who eagerly awaited Santa’s visit.
|The Civic Club was festive
The Argosy Christmas ship is scheduled for a Saturday afternoon public visit to Lake Forest Park.
