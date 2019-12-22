Tree lighting party at LFP Civic Club

Sunday, December 22, 2019

Outdoor lighting at the Civic Club


Text and photos by Cynthia Sheridan

When Argosy Cruise Company eliminated evening Christmas ships this year, Lake Forest Park Civic Club was undaunted. 

Addison enjoys the meet and great with Santa


Thursday evening, December 19, 2019, in the pouring rain, the club sailed ahead with a brand new tradition, which included the lighting of a beautiful outdoor fir tree.

Also on board was Those Guys, a musical duo who provided vocal and guitar music and led in the singing of Carols.

Harper and Michaela waiting for Santa
 

Espresso Elegance was on hand for flavored and fancy coffee drinks; there was hot chocolate and an elegant buffet of sweets for the many children who eagerly awaited Santa’s visit.

The Civic Club was festive


The Argosy Christmas ship is scheduled for a Saturday afternoon public visit to Lake Forest Park.


