Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Commissioners to meet with North City Water District













SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 5:00pm for a joint Board meeting with North City Water District.The Special Meeting will be held at Shoreline Fire Department located at 17525 Aurora Avenue N., Shoreline, Washington 98133.Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantNovember 25, 2019