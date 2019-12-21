Grand Menorah Lighting 2019 at Shoreline City Hall Sunday

Menorah Lighting at Shoreline City Hall









Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 22 and concludes the evening of Monday, Dec. 30.





Crowd gathers for lighting of

the Menorah in Shoreline





It commemorates the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.





They also desecrated and defiled the Temple and the oils prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service.





Upon recapturing the Temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn for only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight.





In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah. Today, people of all faiths consider the holiday a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness.





