Death notices November 1 - 30, 2019
Sunday, December 29, 2019
|Obituary flowers - oil painting by Chrystine Westphal
Like a memorial service, they tell us things we may not have known about the person, and may leave us wishing we had known them better
Obituaries extracted from The Seattle Times and other sources
Gary Snyder age 80 A charter member of the Washington State Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, he led Shorecrest High School to the AAA state championship title in 1975.
Grace Frances King 1929 - 2019 Grace was involved in many clubs in her community and made friends wherever she went. Her memorial will be at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church.
Bernard Alvin Carnes "Doc" 1923 - 2019 Doc and his wife Betty lived in Shoreline for 47 years, wintering in Mesa AZ. He was a 50 year Life Member of the Lake City Elks.
Joseph Gustave (Munary) Munari 1972 - 2019 Joe was active in the Shoreline YMCA Guides, Cub Scout Pack 301, and later achieved the rank of Eagle Scout while a member of Boy Scout Troop 345.
Rosemary Sneeringer 1921 - 2019 Ray and Rosemary married in 1946 and raised their six children in a home in Shoreline near St. Luke Parish. The Sneeringer kids all attended St. Luke school. She continued to golf competitively at Jackson Park into her 90's, shooting her age several times. Burial at Holyrood in Shoreline.
John "Howard" Kirkpatrick 1929 - 2019 Howard and Bonnie raised their five children in Shoreline, where he lived for 65 years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He started and managed Aurora Lawnmower where he worked over 60 years, retiring at age 80. He volunteered as a Scout leader, PTA President and served on the Shoreline Juvenile Court Conference Committee for 27 years.
Jan Wittmeyer age 91 Died in Shoreline. Survived by her two daughters and four grandchildren. A celebration of life was held for her at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Shoreline.
Kathleen Mae Kreiss 1936 - 2019 She taught at King's Schools in Shoreline, then worked at the Center for Human Services at its Bitter Lake office. She was an officer in the League of Women Voters and active in Camp Fire. As president of the Snohomish County Foster Parents Association, she was a strong advocate for the rights of children caught up in the foster care system. More than a dozen foster children were part of her family during the 70's, and animals, especially rescued shelter dogs, were always important in her life.
John Bradley Bannecker 1930 - 2019 Died in Shoreline. A marine, he served in the Korean War. Taught industrial arts in Seattle Schools for 25 years, and set an example for the differently-abled students he served from his wheelchair.
Karen Roberta Burgoyne (née Busby) 1959 - 2019 Member of the Shorecrest High School graduating class of 1978. Services were held at Shoreline Covenant Church on N 185th in Shoreline.
Brian Peter Cohee 1965 - 2019 Died in Shoreline. He was a Chief Technology Officer for several companies and named Best CTO by InfoWorld in 2009. He loved hiking and climbing mountains. He loved tweaking and tuning his several motorcycles and especially riding off-road at remote locations. He helicopter skied, had a hole-in-one at golf playing with his father, and mountain biked with reckless abandon.
