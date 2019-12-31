Free rides on Metro on New Year's Eve

Tuesday, December 31, 2019


King County Metro will again offer free rides on New Year’s Eve with promotional support and sponsorship from Seattle Center, which draws thousands of people for New Year’s Eve festivities, including free Seattle Center Winterfest activities at Seattle Center Armory and International Fountain and midnight fireworks off the Space Needle.

Rides will be free from 7pm Tuesday, December 31, to 4am Wednesday, January 1, on Metro buses and other Metro transit service.

In addition, Metro will add more frequent service to its night routes, focusing on helping people travel near Seattle Center following the fireworks at midnight.

“There's no better night to leave your car at home than New Year’s Eve, and with free fares you can ride Metro transit, celebrate late, and not have to worry about parking or a safe ride home,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.


