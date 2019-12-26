Installation of on-demand bike lockers at UW Station will be ready before Connect 2020 construction

BikeLink card can be used nationwide

Photo courtesy Sound Transit





In recognition of the increased number of Sound Transit riders using bicycles as part of their trip, the agency is installing shared, on-demand bike lockers at Link stations.

The new bike lockers will be available by the hour on a first-come, first-served basis, in contrast to Sound Transit’s existing bike lockers, which are leased annually. Sound Transit has contracted with BikeLink to install and operate the lockers. The lockers will cost five cents per hour.

The BikeLink card also provides access to and payment for lockers at more than 350 locations nationwide. Sound Transit’s partners at King County Metro Transit have BikeLink lockers at 12 transit stations and plans to install more.

During construction, Sound Transit is prohibiting bicycles at Pioneer Square Station.





People riding bicycles between University Street and International District/Chinatown stations can use protected bicycle lanes on Second Avenue, S Main Street, and Fifth Avenue S.









